ESPN's Pete Thamel Has Update On Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

During last weekend's Alabama-Arkansas game, Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury. As a result, his status for this Saturday's matchup against Texas A&M is up in the air.

While on College GameDay this morning, ESPN insider Pete Thamel provided an update on Young.

Young is considered a game-time decision for this Saturday. He should, however, be ready to go for next weekend's game against Tennessee.

“It’s going to be a day of game-time decisions, and none of them loom larger than Bryce Young,” Thamel said, via On3. “What we know about him right now is that he is going to be a game-time decision today. He has practiced only lightly so far this week. Look for Bryce Young this afternoon to go through his first rigorous throwing workout. How that workout goes is going to determine whether or not he plays for the Crimson Tide tonight.

"The best news for Alabama fans will be that if he does not play, he’s expected to be close to 100 percent for that big matchup at Tennessee next weekend."

When healthy, Young is arguably the best quarterback in college football. In five games this season, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has 1,202 passing yards, 17 total touchdowns and three interceptions.

If Young can't play this Saturday night, Jalen Milroe would start at quarterback. He had 65 passing yards, 91 rushing yards and two total touchdowns last weekend.

Alabama and Texas A&M will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.