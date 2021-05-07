Earlier this week, Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher had a bold prediction for the Aggies’ upcoming game against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide this season.

In an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club, Fisher made a guarantee that the Aggies will beat Alabama before Saban steps down. “We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry,” Fisher said.

Just a few days later, Saban was asked about the comments from his former assistant coach. The seven-time national champion might be known for his football prowess, but he’s a comedian as well.

“In golf?” Saban asked reporters after being told Fisher said his team would beat the Alabama coach.

Of course, fans loved the levity from Saban, but they know what’s about to happen. Everyone who watched the video came away with thee same though: Alabama is going to show Texas A&M no mercy.

They can’t set the point spread high enough. https://t.co/hYlyNABaid — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) May 7, 2021

This seems friendly but I will be taking the over on whatever the spread is when Bama plays A&M https://t.co/2o45T67i8y — Tanner Riley (@STannerRiley) May 7, 2021

Texas A&M’s last win over Alabama came back in 2012 when star quarterback Johnny Manziel worked some of his Johnny Football magic to take down the Tide. The Aggies head coach at that time was Kevin Sumlin.

Jimbo has yet to take down his former boss, but will get another chance in 2021.

Alabama and Texas A&M face off on October 9 from Kyle Field.