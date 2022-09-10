Everyone Said Same Thing About Alabama During Road Game vs. Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns talks with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Most of Alabama's notable non-conference games over the past few years have taken place at neutral sites. That isn't the case for this Saturday's showdown against Texas.

Alabama made the trip to Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium to face Texas this weekend.

Even though Alabama was a massive favorite heading into this game, Texas has managed to hold its own against the No. 1 team in the country.

Alabama's struggles in the first half have not gone unnoticed. Some people believe this Saturday's game is proof as to why Alabama schedules non-conference games at neutral sites.

"The environment at Texas is a reminder of how lame it's been that Alabama mostly only played neutral site noncon games for the past decade," Chris Vannini of The Athletic said.

"This Texas vs. Alabama game is proving why SEC teams play their big non conference games at a neutral site," one fan tweeted. "Alabama isn’t handling the Texas crowd noise well at all!"

"Alabama finally decides to play someone out-of-conference that’s not a neutral site game or a home game vs UT-Martin and they’re rattled," another fan wrote. "Massive frauds."

There's still a whole half of football left for Alabama to get its offense on the right track.

For now though, it seems like the Crimson Tide are a bit flustered against the Longhorns.

The second half of the Alabama-Texas game will be televised on FOX.