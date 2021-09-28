The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Arch Manning Last Night

Arch Manning takes a snap in a high school game.Arch Manning takes a snap for New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman High.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was on ESPN’s Monday Night Football ManningCast to talk football with Eli and Peyton Manning. During the interview, some fans questioned if Saban went on to increase his chances of landing a commitment from Eli and Peyton’s nephew.

Though he didn’t actually mention Arch Manning while he was on the broadcast, there are plenty of college football fans who believe Saban was subtly recruiting the Isidore Newman product last night.

Manning is the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2023 class, per 247Sports. Obviously, the Crimson Tide would love to add him to their squad.

“On the ManningCast Nick Saban said it’s important that a quarterback go to the team where he’ll be surrounded by the most talent. I’m sure that wasn’t directed at Arch Manning,” Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports said.

Nick Saban is recruiting Arch Manning hard for Alabama,” Clay Travis of OutKick tweeted. “Not surprised at all he came on the Manning’s MNF show. Always recruiting.”

Some fans jokingly asked if Saban would announce Manning’s commitment to Alabama on the broadcast. Of course, the five-star gunslinger isn’t ready to make a final decision yet.

At the end of the day, Saban never takes a day off when it comes to recruiting. He’s constantly finding ways to improve his football program, so we shouldn’t be surprised that he wants to add Manning to his team in 2023.

If the Crimson Tide land a commitment from Manning, there’s a strong chance Saban will add another national title – or two – to his trophy case.

