In a season where no clear Heisman front-runner has emerged, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young made his case on Saturday night.

Young was frustrated by the Auburn defense almost all night long, but came alive when the Crimson Tide needed him most.

Trailing 10-3, Young led the Alabama offense down the field late in the fourth quarter and put his team in a position to tie the game.

Young delivered a picture-perfect toss to wideout Ja’Corey Brooks to make it a 10-9 game with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Alabama tacked on the extra point to tie the Iron Bowl and send the game to overtime after Auburn took a knee on the following possession.

BRYCE YOUNG TIES IT FOR ALABAMA. WHAT A CATCH. ⁰⁰(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/hwAuhKSrPA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2021

Ladies and gentleman, your Heisman front-runner has arrived.

It’s hard to imagine C.J. Stroud wins the award after Ohio State’s shocking loss to Michigan on Saturday night.

Bryce Young figures to be the overwhelming favorite after his heroic performance on Saturday night.