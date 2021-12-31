Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Alabama Kickers

During the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl, Alabama kicker Will Reichard missed a field goal attempt from 44 yards. That missed attempt led to a ton of Alabama jokes on Twitter.

Reichard has been very steady this year. Coming into the College Football Playoff, he made 80.0 percent of his field goal attempts and 98.6 percent of his extra point attempts this season.

However, the Crimson Tide are known for having issues on special teams. That’s why college football fans couldn’t stop themselves from cracking jokes on social media following the missed field goal.

“Alabama once again proving they can’t recruit…. kickers,” one fan said.

“Alabama kickers have actually been really good for a couple of years now but I’m still gonna get this LOL, BAMA KICKERS joke off,” a second fan said.

Another fan tweeted: “Alabama kickers known for going sideways at any point.”

“Alabama and bad kickers,” a fourth fan tweeted. “Name a more iconic duo.”

Reichard did make a 26-yard field goal earlier in this game. Fans didn’t have much to say then since it was a successful try.

Alabama currently has a 10-3 lead over Cincinnati in the second quarter.