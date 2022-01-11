Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Will Anderson Tonight

In a national title game filled with players who are eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, it’s Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. who’s stealing the show.

Anderson is just a sophomore, but he looks like a four-year veteran with the way he’s playing against Georgia tonight.

In fact, Anderson’s impact on this game has been so noticeable that college football fans can’t stop tweeting about him.

“Hold up hold up Will Anderson is only a sophomore???? I could’ve sworn he was a Junior. He’s the best player in college hands down and a sophomore,” one fan tweeted.

Hold up hold up Will Anderson is only a sophomore???? I could’ve sworn he was a Junior. He’s the best player in college hands down and a sophomore — 🏁KG🏁 (@k_graves89) January 11, 2022

“Will Anderson is the absolute best player in CFB,” another fan tweeted.

Will Anderson is the absolute best player in CFB. — KRT, MS, CSCS*D 🏋🏿 (@CoachKCSCS) January 11, 2022

Even NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah can’t take his eyes off Anderson.

“There are two dozen draft eligible studs in this game but I can’t stop looking at Will Anderson. Best player in CFB,” Jeremiah tweeted.

There are two dozen draft eligible studs in this game but I can't stop looking at Will Anderson. Best player in CFB. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 11, 2022

Anderson entered tonight’s game with 97 total tackles and 17.5 sacks. He’s truly a special talent that doesn’t come around that often.

With an entire half still left to play, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Anderson makes a game-changing play at some point in this game.