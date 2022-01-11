The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Will Anderson Tonight

Will Anderson makes a play.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs into throwing an interception during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In a national title game filled with players who are eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, it’s Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. who’s stealing the show.

Anderson is just a sophomore, but he looks like a four-year veteran with the way he’s playing against Georgia tonight.

In fact, Anderson’s impact on this game has been so noticeable that college football fans can’t stop tweeting about him.

Hold up hold up Will Anderson is only a sophomore???? I could’ve sworn he was a Junior. He’s the best player in college hands down and a sophomore,” one fan tweeted. 

“Will Anderson is the absolute best player in CFB,” another fan tweeted.

Even NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah can’t take his eyes off Anderson.

“There are two dozen draft eligible studs in this game but I can’t stop looking at Will Anderson. Best player in CFB,” Jeremiah tweeted.

Anderson entered tonight’s game with 97 total tackles and 17.5 sacks. He’s truly a special talent that doesn’t come around that often.

With an entire half still left to play, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Anderson makes a game-changing play at some point in this game.

