Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Nick Saban Tonight

On Monday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide used a dominant performance against Ohio State to win the College Football Playoff national title game.

Ohio State hung tough for much of the first half, but it was all Alabama over the final few minutes of the first half and all of the second half. The Crimson Tide cruised to a 52-24 win over Ohio State to claim college football’s national championship.

The win gave Nick Saban his seventh national title – the most in college football history. Of course, winning his seventh title immediately led to reactions from around the college football world.

Fans and analysts alike started calling Saban the best college football coach of all-time. It’s a hotly-debated topic that has followed Saban for the last few years, but this latest title might have settled the debate.

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt said there is no question about it any more. Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach of all time.

Nick Saban is the greatest CFB coach of all-time…not debatable 7 — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 12, 2021

In 14 seasons at Alabama, Saban has won six national titles. In his past 16 seasons as a college football coach, he’s won seven national titles.

He might not have the most wins in college football history, but Saban has proved he’s the best when it matters the most – in the title game.

Saban might finally be standing alone on top of the mountain, but he’s not done yet.