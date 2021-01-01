Ezekiel Elliott Has 1-Word Reaction To Najee Harris’ Run

Alabama started out fast on Friday afternoon against Notre Dame in the College Football Semifinal at the Rose Bowl. Mostly because of Najee Harris.

The senior running back broke into his bag of tricks early on in the first quarter of the game. On a sweep right, Harris found himself in open field and did something that he’s done many times in 2020.

He hurdled straight over Irish defensive back Nick McCloud and rumbled down the field for a 53-yard gain.

Harris seemed to gain speed after the move, which seemed nearly impossible. Finally, he was ushered out-of-bounds. The play set-up an easy touchdown throw from Mac Jones to Jahleel Billingsley to give the Crimson Tide a 14-0 lead.

But all of the conversation remained on Harris. The hurdle caught the attention of former Ohio State star running back Ezekiel Elliott who went to Twitter to dish out a short, but sweet reaction to the run.

Sheeeeshhhhh😳 — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 1, 2021

Harris will appreciate the love from one of the sport’s most dynamic running backs. Maybe he can even teach Elliott a thing or two.

For the Alabama ballcarrier, the move was special, but his early performance was more of the same for 2020. Harris proved to be one of the best running backs in the country this season, regardless of conference or opponent. He finished the regular season with 1,578 yards from scrimmage and 27 total touchdowns, finishing fifth in the overall Heisman Trophy voting.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will need to rely on Harris to continue to break down the Notre Dame defense. Although Mac Jones looks sharp early on, a strong running game should lead Alabama to another National Championship Game.

Tune-in to ESPN to see watch the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl between Alabama and Notre Dame.