Fans Are Already Tired Of Watching Notre Dame Against Alabama

Seven years ago, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got manhandled by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national title game.

Now, seven years later, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly thought his team would have what it takes to stand toe-to-toe with Alabama. After years of stellar recruiting classes, Kelly thought his team could stand up against Alabama in the trenches.

He was wrong. At least, that’s the case through the first 10 minutes of the first quarter in the Rose Bowl so far.

Notre Dame has had two possessions and hasn’t been able to cross midfield yet. Meanwhile, Alabama has had the ball twice and scored touchdowns on each possession.

The Crimson Tide have a 14-0 lead and football fans are getting ready to change the channel.

Here’s just some of the reaction from around social media.

The snap after Najee Harris hurdles Nick McCloud for a 53-yard run, Notre Dame’s defense busts a coverage and it’s a 12-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones. Alabama 14

Notre Dame 0 Notre Dame totally outclassed today in every area. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) January 1, 2021

Notre Dame doesn’t belong on the same field as Alabama — Alex Dudderar (@AlexDudderar1) January 1, 2021

Of course, everyone watching from home – excluding Notre Dame fans – knew Alabama would dominate the game. There was a reason the Crimson Tide entered the game as a 20-point favorite.

And yet, college football fans still hoped they would see a competitive game from both teams. After one quarter of play, it doesn’t look like that will happen.

Perhaps Notre Dame can find some rhythm on offense and turn this into a game before the first half comes to a close.