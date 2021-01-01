Fans Are Drooling Over DeVonta Smith’s Performance Tonight

The Spun

DeVonta Smith races for a touchdown.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, and he’s reminding everyone why that’s the case today.

Through the first two quarters of the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, the Alabama wideout has been absolutely on fire. He has four receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were burners.

DeVonta Smith’s big performance is just reaffirming what people already believe. He is the best player in the country and should win the Heisman Trophy.

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark is one of many people who shouted that much on Twitter.

“(Number) 6 is the best player in the country!” Clark tweeted.

Others are wondering whether Smith has a single weakness that scouts can point to come the NFL Draft.

DeVonta Smith already owns the Alabama single game receiving records for yards, receptions and touchdowns. Smith is the Alabama all-time leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

A little over 200 yards will give him the single season receiving yards record too.

A Heisman Trophy would cement Smith as one of the all-time great receivers in all of college football. But this game is only going farther to prove that he belongs in the conversation for the best ever.

How many receptions, yards and touchdowns will DeVonta Smith finish the College Football Playoff with?

The Sugar Bowl is being played on ESPN.


