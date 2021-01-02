Fans Are Convinced There’s 1 Obvious Heisman Trophy Winner

The 2020 Heisman Trophy race seems to be one of the closest in years, as a talented group of stars put on a show this season. Three of the four award finalists play on Friday in the CFP, but voting for the prestigious award already closed on Dec. 21.

Clearly, someone forgot to tell that to DeVonta Smith.

The star Crimson Tide wide receiver went off in Friday’s Rose Bowl Game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame. Late in the fourth quarter, he’d already gashed the Fighting Irish for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Smith’s effort just continued his jaw-dropping 2020 season that will go down in history.

His performance also sent Twitter into a frenzy with nearly everyone saying the same thing: give DeVonta Smith the Heisman.

GIVE DEVONTA SMITH THE HEISMAN pic.twitter.com/KwNaMPq5CJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2021

If Smith doesn’t win the Heisman they should only let QBs go to NY from now on. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 1, 2021

You'll rarely see a wide receiver dominate a game the way DeVonta Smith is this semifinal. Effortlessly great hands, hang time on high throws, lethal acceleration after catch. Blocks, covers kickoffs, returns punts. Obviously THE team leader, tone-setter. Deserves Heisman. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 1, 2021

we’re wasting our time with the award if devonta smith doesn’t win the heisman — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) January 1, 2021

. @DeVontaSmith_6 out there doing the dirty work. Directing traffic and blocking down field for his teammates give him the Heisman 🏆 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 1, 2021

Whether he wins the Heisman or not, Smith’s season will be unforgettable. Coming into Friday’s semifinal game, the senior wideout caught 98 passes for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’ll end the Rose Bowl with over 20 total scores in his final year in Tuscaloosa, with big NFL draft hopes ahead of him.

When it comes to the Heisman Trophy ceremony, things might get a bit more complicated for Smith. The talented wide receiver will go up against a trio of talented quarterbacks who put up gaudy numbers in 2020. Smith will have to get past his own teammate Mac Jones, who completed over 76 percent of his passes this season. Going into Friday, he threw for over 3,700 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will be in action later tonight against Ohio State, so it’s possible fans could quickly forget about Smith’s performance. If the Tigers quarterback goes off, many might call for him to win the award as his college career draws to a close.

Tune-in to ESPN to see the conclusion of Alabama vs. Notre Dame. After the Rose Bowl is over, Clemson will take on Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET.