Fans React To Najee Harris’ Insane Hurdle Against Notre Dame

2020 was the year Najee Harris established himself as one of the all-time great Alabama running backs. So it’s suitable that he saved one of his greatest plays for the biggest stage.

On Alabama’s second drive of the Sugar Bowl game against Notre Dame, Harris hurdled a Notre Dame defender before charging forward for a 53-yard gain. Alabama quickly capitalized on the play, scoring on the very next play as Mac Jones found Jahleel Billingsley for a 12-yard touchdown.

Najee Harris has practically turned the hurdle into an art form, doing so on a number of occasions. But this one was special. His incredible play now has him trending on Twitter with over 20,000 mentions in mere minutes since the play.

Alabama fans and general sports fans alike have come together to praise Harris for his incredible acrobatics. Even the great Magic Johnson couldn’t help but call it “the best play I’ve ever seen.”

Alabama RB Najee Harris’ leap over the Notre Dame defender was the best play I’ve ever seen because that’s the first time I’ve seen a player jump over a defender standing straight up!!! 😱 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2021

Wow is this TRACK or football LOLolololololol ahahhahahaahah I watch sports — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 1, 2021

Najee Harris, BEST RB in college football and it’s not even close‼️ — Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 1, 2021

Najee Harris broke numerous all-time rushing records at Alabama this year. He is the storied program’s all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns.

But despite a pretty strong season in 2020, Harris was not named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Obviously he’s making the Heisman voters regret that decision today.

If Harris plays this well against Notre Dame and the national title game, he could very well hurdle his way into the first round of the NFL draft.

