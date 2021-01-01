Fans React To Nick Saban’s Halftime Interview On ESPN

Usually a halftime interview with Alabama head coach Nick Saban is pretty bland depending on how the game is going. But that certainly wasn’t the case today.

At halftime of the Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Notre Dame, Saban took the mic and headphones to speak to ESPN. But as he was being interviewed, Saban realized there was a problem.

As Allison Williams started asking him questions, Saban threw up his hands in exasperation. Apparently, technical difficulties prevented him from hearing anything through the headset.

“I can’t hear you,” Saban audibly said. He took his headset off and tried to lean in to hear Williams’ questions, but it didn’t help. ESPN technicians had to fiddle with his equipment for several moments before Saban could continue.

Needless to say, fans on Twitter were delighted to see Nick Saban look human for a moment. The jokes and memes are out in force even with the second half underway.

Given how the game is going, that interview was about the most fun some people have had today.

Despite how close the 21-7 scoreline is, the game has pretty much been uncompetitive. Alabama scored touchdowns on their first three drives, racing out to a 21-0 lead.

The trio of Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris made mincemeat of the Notre Dame defense. Alabama’s vaunted defense was dominant – as usual – against the Fighting Irish.

