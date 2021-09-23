Fans React To Nick Saban’s Latest Press Conference Rant

It seems like at least once a season we get a good Nick Saban press conference blowup. Saban’s latest rant was directed at a seemingly innocuous question from a reporter.

The writer in question asked Saban what tight end Jahleel Billingsley has done over the last few weeks to see his role increase. Billingsley was in the doghouse when the season started, and while he hasn’t had a huge statistical impact yet, his playing time grew against Florida.

This doesn’t really seem like a crazy question, especially since Billingsley was expected to be a major factor this season and it was well-documented that he wasn’t in Saban’s good graces.

Nevertheless, Saban answered the question with a mini-rant.

“Well he’s doing what he is supposed to do, he’s practicing better, he’s more engaged and he’s more focused on what he is supposed to do and he’s having more positive performance on the field, which is what any player is supposed to do,” Saban replied. “Did any of you play sports? I mean, the coach is supposed to play the best players, right?” Saban added. “Then it’s up to the players to do what they’re supposed to do so they get to play because that means they’re one of the best players now. So that’s what [Jahleel]’s doing now. “But maybe if you didn’t play, maybe that’s not something you quite get.”

This isn’t the first time Saban has snapped like this. And to be honest, the first part of his answer is what the reporter was likely looking for.

As for the second portion, the reaction online is mixed between those who love what Saban did and those who find it unnecessary.

Think most coaches get annoyed w this fact that those asking the Q’s probably never played a down of football yet hold it in. Saban, doesn’t lmao https://t.co/RhCZV92Ops — Danny McCoy (@DannyBigMac13_) September 23, 2021

Fired that man up 😂 https://t.co/v5OueHsqGZ — Blastoise (@The_craziest8) September 23, 2021

Bro he asked what improvement? Like what specifically improved? Blocking? Catching? Has he done more to get faster or stronger? Like be specific on what hes doing better is all you had to say. And if its in all aspects, say that and move on. No need to be a condescending ass 🙄 https://t.co/HE1BTIV41T — Austin Edwards (@Edwards_austin6) September 23, 2021

Nick been holding this question in for years lol https://t.co/FOjhndlrjP — T.K. Bullis (@Tbull22) September 23, 2021

Can we stop laughing at Nick Saban being this much of a dick to reporters asking simple questions? https://t.co/v36FCkt5NO — Jacob Bailey (@JustBailey17) September 23, 2021

By this point, if you’re covering Nick Saban regularly, you have to know drawing a response like this potentially comes with the territory. It doesn’t seem to affect those who report on the team closely in a negative way either.

With this press conference out of the way, Saban can go back to preparing his team for this weekend’s tune-up against Southern Mississippi. The Crimson Tide should roll and move to 4-0 before next weekend’s matchup with undefeated Ole Miss.