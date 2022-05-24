Fans Speculating About Arch Manning Following Today's Commitment

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Alabama landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Eli Holstein. This has fans wondering if this takes Nick Saban's program out of the sweepstakes for Arch Manning.

Holstein is the No. 54 overall recruit and No. 8 quarterback from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Manning, meanwhile, is listed as the No. 1 prospect in the country.

For the past few weeks, Alabama, Georgia and Texas have been considered the finalists for Manning.

However, Alabama's latest move might be an indication that Manning is taking his talents elsewhere.

"This is a pretty good indicator that Alabama is out of the Arch Manning sweepstakes," Woody Wommack of Rivals tweeted. "Will be interesting to see if Arch follows through with his Tuscaloosa official."

"Alabama gets a QB for the 2023 class, which *seemingly* takes it out of the Arch Manning sweepstakes, which *seemingly* leaves it a Georgia-Texas battle," Seth Emerson of The Athletic said.

"With Eli Holstein committing to Alabama today the Arch Manning sweepstakes realistically down to Georgia and Texas," Travis May of RotoViz tweeted. "Georgia probably the pick. Best shot at both immediately starting and winning a championship."

Manning has visits with Alabama, Georgia and Texas lined up for this June.

If Manning cancels that visit, that'll tell the college football world all it needs to know about where his head is at.