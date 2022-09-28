Football World Reacts To AJ McCarron's 'Bombshell' News

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 26: AJ McCarron #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a long offensive play against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 26, 2011 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron turned a lot of heads this week with his comments about Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.

During an interview with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, McCarron said that Harsin has already been informed that he'll be fired once this season is over.

"From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been told he’s done after this year,” McCarron said on the Slow News Day podcast.

McCarron then said Harsin would've been fired if Auburn lost to Missouri last weekend.

According to Nubyjas Wilborn of AL.com, McCarron's reporting on Auburn's football program is not accurate. Harsin has not been told that he'll be fired by the end of the season.

The reactions to this odd situation involving McCarron and Auburn are quite interesting.

"The best part is when AJ — on the losing end of the Kick Six — suggests Auburn is unrealistic and stuck in the past," Stewart Mandel of The Athletic said.

"I, for one, am stunned to learn that AJ McCarron was incorrect about the SCOOP he threw out there that made no sense whatsoever," Jack Crosby of CBS tweeted.

"Gotta respect the former Bama QB casually tossing a grenade on his rival," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport responded.

McCarron has not yet responded to the report from AL.com.

When the dust settles, this situation will probably just add another layer of intrigue to this year's Iron Bowl.