Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 12: Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding looks on during the college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies on October 12, 2019 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons.

This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.

On Thursday, Golding met reporters in advance of Alabama's Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State. He was asked if he expects to return in 2023, and made it clear that he does.

"I'm under contract, so absolutely," Golding said.

Golding's comment did not go over well with many Alabama fans on social media.

"I was having a good Thursday till I read this tweet," one wrote.

"Please make this not be true. I beg you!" said another.

"I guess he has more all-time worst records to break," added a third.

"Hide the pain," said a fourth fan in GIF form.

Golding's contract was extended last summer through 2024. He is in his fifth season as the Tide's defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.