Look: Football World Reacts To Awkward Nick Saban Moment

During ESPN's halftime show for the College Football Playoff national championship game, David Pollack made an emphatic statement about Georgia right in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Pollack declared that Georgia has taken over college football. To be fair, his alma mater is on the verge of winning back-to-back national titles.

Saban didn't argue with Pollack on live TV, albeit he probably disagrees with his comment about Georgia.

This moment involving Pollack and Saban immediately went viral.

Here are some reactions to this moment:

"Saban’s ghost left his body," one fan said.

"Nick Saban looked like he died in his chair right here," a second fan tweeted.

Another fan commented, "the joy this just brought me."

Saban may use Pollack's comment as bulletin board material for the 2023 season.

However, Alabama will need more than just motivation to dethrone Georgia as the team to beat in the SEC.