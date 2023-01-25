Football World Reacts To Bryce Young Weight Announcement

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, that doesn't mean scouts don't have concerns about the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. Chief among them is Young's size, or lack thereof.

ESPN's Todd McShay reported Wednesday that Young is working with trainers and nutritionists to bulk up to 210 pounds. He was listed at 6-foot, 194 pounds while in college, but appears shorter.

McShay's report has generated some chatter among fans.

"My boy barely out weights a high school kid….and you got him mocked to a team that has one of the worst offensive lines in football…..Jesus Christ," said one Alabama fan.

"Bro better get on that Michael Phelps diet," added another person, referring to the Olympic swimmer who would eat thousands and thousands of calories a day to stay fueled.

"This is a must for Bryce Young," said DevyWatch's Jason DiRienzo.

"I’m all for Bryce falling to Indy," chimed in a Colts fan who hopes his team can land the dynamic signal caller.

"180 [pounds] at combine we found our pick at 8," added a Falcons fan who is hoping the same.

There isn't a single starting quarterback in the NFL listed at less than 200 pounds, so it's understandable Young would want to meet or exceed that threshold.

If he can do that while maintaining his athleticism and staying healthy, it should help him at the next level.