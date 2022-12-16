Football World Reacts To Bryce Young, Will Anderson Bowl Decision

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a surprising turn of events, it has been announced that quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are planning to suit up for Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. ESPN's Pete Thamel announced the news on Friday afternoon.

Young and Anderson are expected to be top-10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. For that reason alone, fans thought they'd opt out of the Sugar Bowl to avoid a potential injury.

While there will be plenty of fans nervous about Young and Anderson taking unnecessary hits in the Sugar Bowl, the majority of the college football world is applauding their decision.

"Two top five picks playing in a meaningless bowl game," Inside the Gators tweeted. "Give them credit."

"Alright Alright Alright," Peter Burns of SEC Network said.

"Wow! Kids that actually love the game and want to play," former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray said. "This is awesome."

"Wow," one fan replied to the news. "Well done."

"Horrible decision. Hope they come out healthy," another fan commented. "There’s no benefit for them playing."

Young has been sensational for the Crimson Tide over the past few seasons, completing 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 8,035 yards with 75 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Anderson has been equally impressive, racking up 204 tackles and 34.5 sacks since 2020.

The Sugar Bowl will take place on Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET.