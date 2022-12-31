Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note.

Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here today, is a great representative of the University of Alabama."

Some fans believe Saban was taking a shot at the Alabama players who transferred before the Sugar Bowl.

Earlier this week, Saban said he gave the players that transferred a chance to play in the Sugar Bowl. They passed up that opportunity.

Judging by the reactions on social media, Alabama fans love that Saban isn't afraid to say what's on his mind.

"Man them boys that left getting murdered by him this week .. Goat stuff," one fan said.

Another fan commented, "Addition by subtraction."

"Saban obliterating a few ppl," one person tweeted.

This season will ultimately go down as a disappointment for Alabama since it didn't end with a national title.

Make no mistake though, Saban will have the Crimson Tide ready for revenge next fall.