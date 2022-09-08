Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About 'Horns Down'

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 8: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide argues with a official during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

During Wednesday's press conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked if he addressed his team about the "Horns Down" gesture before its showdown with Texas.

The Big 12 made it known during the offseason that players will be penalized for directing the "Horns Down" gesture towards a Texas player.

Believe it or not, Saban wasn't aware that a "Horns Down" could result in a 15-yard penalty.

“What’s that?" Saban said. "I have not addressed it with the team, but I appreciate you letting me know that. So, you know, we’ve got a lot of other things we need to really worry about. But I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with the team so I appreciate that.”

The reactions to Saban's comments about the "Horns Down" gesture are quite hilarious.

"Bama players tossing the horns down up 35 in the 3rd and saban might explode on the sideline," one fan tweeted.

"Thank god the underdog, upstart coach is getting some help," a second fan wrote.

Despite the fact this game will take place at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium, the Crimson Tide are massive favorites heading into this Saturday's matchup against the Longhorns.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET.