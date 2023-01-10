Football World Reacts To What Paul Finebaum Said About Alabama

During this Tuesday's episode of First Take, ESPN's Paul Finebaum brought up an interesting question involving Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Finebaum questioned Saban's accomplishments since losing Kirby Smart to Georgia in 2016.

"You guys want to talk about Nick Saban… how has he done without Kirby Smart as his defensive coordinator? Yeah, he beat Kirby Smart and then he won a title in COVID, but the program has slipped,” Finebaum said. “We’re not talking about falling off the face of the Earth, we’re talking about a fraction.”

While there's no denying that Smart is on track to have a legendary career in Athens, fans believe Finebaum is dismissing Saban's accomplishments since 2016.

"Since Kirby has left, Alabama has won 2 Nattys and played for 2 more," one person said. "Let’s not be stupid about this."

"I love how people conveniently forget it was literally last season when Alabama beat UGA by 17," another person replied.

"He’s beat Kirby in 2 SECCG, a national championship, a regular season game," a third person tweeted. "Made the CFP 5 times with 2 championships. Won the SEC 4 times."

Smart has appeared in three national championship games since 2017. He deserves a ton of praise from the college football world.

However, we can't act like Saban has been a mediocre coach since losing Smart, because that just wouldn't be true.