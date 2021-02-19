Former 4-Star Alabama LB Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Graduating seniors and NFL draftees aren’t the only ones leaving Alabama in the weeks and months to come. A former four-star linebacker has just entered the transfer portal to leave Tuscaloosa too.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, linebacker Ale Kaho has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kaho was limited to just two tackles for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

Back in 2018, Kaho was the No. 133 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports. He was the No. 7 inside linebacker in the nation, and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Nevada.

In three seasons at Alabama, Ale Kaho has 31 tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery on defense. He also has three blocked kicks, one of which went for a touchdown against Mississippi in 2019.

Nick Saban even tried deploying Kaho as a fullback, but it just didn’t work out with him.

Have learned that Alabama linebacker Ale Kaho has entered the transfer portal — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 19, 2021

Ale Kaho is the sixth Alabama player to put his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher, linebacker Kevin Harris, defensive back Eddie Smith, placekicker Joseph Bulovas and linebacker Ben Davis have all entered the portal recently, with several of them finding new homes.

Sopsher is off to USC, Harris went to Georgia Tech, Smith is at Illinois and Bulovas is going to Vanderbilt. Davis and Kaho are the only Alabama players still in it as of writing.

But as usual, Nick Saban has a massive pipeline of players that can step in and fill the void. Two of the top inside linebackers in the country are joining as freshman, and several more are already on the roster.

Alabama fans might miss what Ale Kaho brought to the table, but the Tide’s production probably won’t.