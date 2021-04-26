Former 5-Star Alabama LB Announces Transfer Destination

After entering the portal two months ago, Alabama linebacker Ben Davis has officially announced his transfer destination. The former 5-star recruit will trade the SEC for the Big 12 and become a member of the Texas Longhorns.

It’ll be somewhat of a reunion for Davis and former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who was hired to take over the Longhorns earlier this year. Although their time was spent on opposite sides of the ball, the two spent three years together in Tuscaloosa.

Davis will be immediately eligible in Austin as a grad transfer for Texas. After being one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2016, he figures to have plenty of upside for one last season in college football.

Take a look at Davis’s official announcement on Twitter:

Davis emerged at the No. 1 ranked middle linebacker in the class of 2016 out of high school, but failed to flourish while at Alabama. He played in 24 games, mostly on special teams, for the Crimson Tide, recording seven tackles, one sack and one pass breakup.

Although he didn’t quite live up to expectations in Tuscaloosa, Davis earned his degree from Alabama and clearly has fond memories of his time playing for Nick Saban.

“I want to say thank you to the University of Alabama and Coach Saban for giving me the opportunity to play college football at the highest level while also earning my degree,” Davis wrote in a statement in February. “My time in Tuscaloosa has helped me to grow into not only a better football player, but more importantly, a better person. These last few years have introduced me to some of the best people, coaches and teammates and those are bonds that I will keep with me for life.”

Davis will be able to compete for a linebacking spot at Texas as the Longhorns begin a new era under Sarkisian.