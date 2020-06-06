Former 5-Star Eyabi Anoma Announces Commitment To FCS Program

A former No. 4 overall recruit in the country found himself off of his second team in as many years earlier this offseason.

According to multiple reports, Houston dismissed former five-star linebacker Eyabi Anoma from the football program. The move came after Anoma transferred to Houston from Alabama following his dismissal by the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban.

Immediately after he was released by Houston, reports of “insubordination” started popping up. The Cougars, though, dismissed Anoma “due to a violation of team rules.”

After not having a teams for nearly four months, Anoma announced his commitment to a new football program on Friday night. The former five-star recruit is headed to the FCS level: UT-Martin.

” I would like to apologize to the staff and my teammates at the University of Alabama as well as at the University of Houston for my actions prior to today,” Anoma wrote in the message.

Anoma was the No. 4 overall recruit in the country per 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the No. 1 defensive end in the 2018 class.

“The guy was dismissed from school, and that’s really all I can say about it,” Nick Saban said at the time.

Anoma racked up eight tackles during his time at Alabama. He sat out this fall following his transfer to Houston.

Will the move down to the FCS level help Anoma get his football career back on track?