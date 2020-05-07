Former Alabama 4-Star CB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Alabama 4-star cornerback Nigel Knott has found a new home. Knott announced his transfer decision on Thursday evening.

The onetime four-star recruit’s football career appeared to be over last fall. Knott was forced to medically retire at the beginning of the 2019 season due to injuries suffered earlier in the year.

But the former Alabama cornerback received good news late in 2019. Knott announced on Twitter last December that he received medical clearance to return to football. His football return won’t be with the Tide, though.

Knott is transferring to East Carolina, per his Twitter announcement. The former 4-star corner will be a major addition for the Pirates next season.

I have decided to continue my football career at ECU.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound DB was one of the top-rated defensive prospects in the 2016 cycle. The 247Sports Composite Score ranked Knott as the No. 8 cornerback and 66th overall prospect in the nation.

Knott played in just 12 games for the Tide, making one tackle. He’ll now have a chance to revive his football career with the Pirates in 2020. The former Alabama CB will be immediately eligible for East Carolina. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

It’s not too often East Carolina lands former elite prospects. Knott could become a major problem for opposing offenses in the AAC.