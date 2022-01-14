Former Alabama 4-Star LB Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has lost a number of players, including four-star linebacker King Mwikuta, to the transfer portal since their championship loss to Georgia this past Monday night.

Alabama isn’t the only program experiencing such turnover. Even Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are losing players left and right to the portal. It’s just the current state of college football.

Mwikuta, meanwhile, has made a decision on where he’ll be playing football later this fall.

The former four-star linebacker is heading to the Sun Belt to play for Arkansas State.

“Holy hell. #AState has landed Alabama transfer and former unanimous four-star LB King Mwikuta,” writes Mitchell Gladstone of Arkansas Online. “He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining after playing in 13 games this season with 1 tackle for loss.”

“Arkansas State adds former Alabama LB King Mwikuta to the 2022 recruiting class,” added Chris Hudgison of KAIT. “Played in 35 games over last 3 seasons. 1 TFL, 1 TD in 2021. recovered blocked punt for a score at Texas A&M.”

“The King takes his talents to the #FunBelt and will suit up for the @AStateFB! Y’all he was a ton of fun to watch at @TroupTigerFB good luck king,” writes Rex Castillo of WRBL Sports.

This is one of the bigger pickups for Arkansas State in recent memory.

King will be a day-one starter and instant-impact player for the Sun Belt program.