Former Alabama 4-Star LB Lands With New Program

On Thursday afternoon, a former member of the Alabama football team officially landed with a new college football program.

Former four-star recruit Markail Benton was suspended by Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban earlier this year. After a few months away from the program, he’s finally found a new destination.

According to a report from AL.com, Benton joined the team at Jacksonville State. A school official reportedly confirmed the news of the former star linebacker recruit’s destination.

Last season, he appeared in eight games for the Crimson Tide, registering 19 tackles. Unfortunately, he was removed from the roster earlier this year and then decided to leave the program.

Former Alabama linebacker Markail Benton is now part of a different in-state program. Sounds like he recently joined the team at Jacksonville State. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 21, 2020

Coming out of high school, Benton was the No. 100 overall recruit and No. 4 recruit from Alabama, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The projected depth chart for Alabama had Benton listed as the No. 2 middle linebacker behind Shane Lee. However, that plan will obviously change now that Benton’s exit is official.

Alabama, of course, has no trouble landing elite recruits from around the country. With Benton gone, the Crimson Tide will need another former four or five-star recruit to step up.

The SEC announced a conference-only schedule for its teams this fall. Alabama opens the season with a road contest against the Missouri Tigers.

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the 2020 season as the favorites to win the conference once again.