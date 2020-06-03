Former four-star recruit Tyrell Shavers is officially leaving the Alabama program. The big-bodied receiver took to Twitter Tuesday evening to announce his intentions to transfer to a new school.

Reports surfaced Tuesday afternoon regarding Shavers’ potentially entering the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com. Shavers has now confirmed the speculation himself.

“Thank you to the University of Alabama for giving me a chance to become a better man,” Shavers wrote on Twitter. “I’ve learned many things here that I will carry the rest of my life. To all my brothers, I love y’all boys and Imma miss y’all boy. All y’all forever good with me. I will be using my last two years of eligibility elsewhere. Forever grateful.”

Shavers played in plenty of games for Alabama the past two seasons. But he caught just one pass for 20 yards in three years for the Tide. There’s no doubt he’ll be looking to gain more playing time at his next stop.

Shavers struggled to carve out a role in the Tide’s offense. Alabama has always featured a stacked receivers unit. This past season, the Tide offense featured Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Most programs would be lucky to have just one of those receivers.

Shavers is a Texas native, so it’ll be interesting to see whether or not he transfer back to his home state.

The big-bodied receiver should provide a major boost for whichever offense he joins.