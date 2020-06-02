Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tyrell Shavers came to Alabama with big-time aspirations. But after limited playing time in three years with the program, Shavers has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, per AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.

Shavers joined Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide as part of the 2017 class. The four-star, big-bodied recruit was the No. 12 WR and 88th overall recruit in the 2017 cycle, per the 247Sports composite score.

The commitment was a big-time pickup for multiple reasons at the time, especially considering he was one of the top recruits out of the state of Texas.

But Shavers wasn’t able to carve out a significant role during his three years at Alabama. The former four-star recruit redshirted his freshman year. He played in all 15 games for the Tide in 2018, but didn’t record a stat. Shavers was a productive special teams player for Alabama this past season – his main contribution came in the form of a recovered blocked punt returned for a touchdown against Texas A&M.

Shavers finishes his Alabama career having caught one pass for 20 yards, one rush for 14 yards and a special teams score. It now appears he’s looking for a new home as he looks to revive his offensive career elsewhere.

Plenty of teams will be in the mix for Shavers’ transfer recruitment. Cracking the receiver rotation at Alabama can be difficult, even for talented prospects like Shavers.

But he should provide a sufficient impact for the school he opts to transfer to. The former Alabama receiver may look to return to his home state of Texas.

It’ll be interesting to see where Shavers ends up.