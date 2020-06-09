Former Alabama wide receiver Tyrell Shavers has picked a grad transfer destination, and he’s staying in the SEC.

Stavers announced on Instagram a short time ago that he’ll be continuing his career at Mississippi State. The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Shavers played in 28 games for the Crimson Tide over the last two seasons after redshirting in 2017. He caught one pass last season for 20 yards against Western Carolina and carried once against his future program, Mississippi State, for 14 yards.

Additionally, Shavers scored a touchdown on a blocked punt return against Texas A&M.

Shavers officially announced his decision to transfer last week, via Twitter.

“Thank you to the University of Alabama for giving me a chance to become a better man,” Shavers wrote.“I’ve learned many things here that I will carry the rest of my life. To all my brothers, I love y’all boys and Imma miss y’all boy. All y’all forever good with me. I will be using my last two years of eligibility elsewhere. Forever grateful.”

Shavers will have an opportunity to face his former ‘Bama teammates in Tuscaloosa next season. Mississippi State takes on Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 17.