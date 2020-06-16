Former Alabama 4-Star WR Announces Transfer Destination

Former Alabama four-star wide receiver Chadarius Townsend, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, has decided on a new destination.

Townsend will continue his college career at Texas Tech, he announced moments ago on Instagram. A graduate transfer, the Tanner (Ala.) native will be eligible immediately and have two seasons to play for the Red Raiders.

The No. 5 athlete in the nation and the No. 7 player in Alabama in the 2017 class, Townsend worked at running back, wide receiver and defensive back during his time in Tuscaloosa. He was blocked on the depth chart at wideout by a bevy of talented receivers, including Jerry Jeudy, Devonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III, Calvin Ridley and Jaylen Waddle.

After redshirting in 2017, Townsend appeared in 12 games on special teams in 2018. He played in five games in 2019, filling a role on special teams while also seeing time at running back.

Townsend carried eight times for 22 yards on the season, including a six-carry, 24-yard performance in a win over Western Carolina.

Considering Townsend’s versatility, he could win up wearing a number of different hats for Texas Tech.

However, it seems likely that the Red Raiders promised him an opportunity to earn extensive playing time at either wideout or running back. Otherwise, it’s tough to see why he’d go there at this juncture of his career.