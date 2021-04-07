Former Alabama 5-Star Antonio Alfano Lands With New CFB Program

It’s been a rough couple of years for former five-star defensive end Antonio Alfano to say the least. After spending last year at Colorado and Alabama the year before, he’s moving onto his third college.

On Wednesday, Alfano confirmed a report that he is enrolling at Independence Community College (ICC) in Kansas. Independence Community College is most famous for being the host school of the hit Netflix series Last Chance U.

Going to ICC might be just what Alfano needs to get his college football career back on track. ICC and the other colleges featured on Last Chance U have seen multiple players make a successful transition to Division I football again.

Coming out of high school in 2019, Alfano was the No. 5 prospect in the country per 247Sports. He was the No. 1 strong-side defensive end in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of New Jersey.

Antonio Alfano chose Alabama over every other school in the nation, but struggled to make a good impression on Nick Saban. About the only impression he did make on Saban was a negative one.

“He’s kind of disappeared a little bit,” Saban said during Alabama’s 2019 training camp.“Everyone makes mistakes. I think you compound the problem when you don’t confront the mistakes you make and you create greater consequences for yourself.”

Alfano soon departed Alabama and went to Colorado. But troubles still continued to vex him with the Buffaloes.

To date, Alfano has not made a single appearance on a college football field.