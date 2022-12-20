Former Alabama 5-Star Recruit Announces Transfer Decision

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home.

Brockermeyer, a five-star recruit and No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2021, committed to TCU on Tuesday afternoon. A native of Fort Worth, Brockermeyer entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

"I'm coming home," he wrote on Twitter a short time ago.

Despite his lofty prospect status, Brockermeyer did not see significant playing time in his two seasons at Alabama due to injuries. However, he still has the talent, size and pedigree to be an impact player at his next stop.

Brockermeyer is the son of former University of Texas offensive lineman Blake Brockermeyer, who was a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 1995 and had a nine-year NFL career.

His older brother Luke is currently a linebacker at Texas and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2021.