Former Alabama, Auburn Players To Host Radio Show Together

Alabama–Auburn is one of the greatest rivalries in college football. The rivalry will be explored further when an Alabama alum and Auburn alum host a radio program in Birmingham, beginning soon.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy and former Tigers offensive lineman Cole Cubelic will co-host the new morning show on WJOX 94.5 FM. The show will be called “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.”

“‘McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning’ featuring ESPNers in Former Jets & Alabama QB @GregMcElroy & former Auburn OL @colecubelic will be the new morning show on @WJOX945 in Birmingham, AL beginning July 12th,” Schefter reported via Twitter. “The show will air 7-10am locally.”

Alabama and Auburn fans will want to tune into WJOX 94.5 FM on July 12. McElroy and Cubelic are fan-favorites and are sure to be excellent radio hosts.

The Birmingham area should be very excited about what’s to come on WJOX 94.5 FM. Both Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic are capable of providing excellent analysis. And the Alabama-Auburn connection is awesome.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers’ rivalry is one of the best in the sport. And there’s no doubt McElroy and Cubelic will spend plenty of time discussing it.

Alabama dominated Auburn 42-13 in their most recent meeting. A year before, the Tigers got the better of the Crimson Tide in a 48-45 thriller, which, of course, ended when the Alabama defense had 12 men on the field on a critical fourth-down play.

Auburn will host Alabama on Nov. 27 later this year.