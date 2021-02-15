Former Alabama Football Player Reportedly Dead At 34

The Alabama football program is in mourning this week following the passing of former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Lorenzo Washington. He was 34 years old.

Washington spent five years at Alabama and played in 46 games between 2005 and 2009. He recorded 69 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks for the Crimson Tide playing along the defensive line.

In the 2010 BCS National Championship Game against Texas, Washington had two tackles and one tackle for loss en route to winning a national title. That win kicked off the Nick Saban dynasty in Alabama and was his first of six national titles with the Tide.

Details of his passing have yet to be revealed. But some of his former college teammates have been expressing their condolences on social media.

“We lost a real one today. Rest easy brotha,” former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders wrote on Instagram.

After graduating from Alabama, Lorenzo Washington gave the NFL a shot. He went undrafted in 2010 and bounced around the league on various practice squads for about three years. Washington’s stops included the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

His NFL career ended in 2012 and he then moved to Dallas to begin a career in sales. In 2017, he started a private security company and later joined the Ethos Group as a finance manager.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Washington’s family and loved ones.