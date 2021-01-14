Former Alabama Football Player Running For Mayor In Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa has been the home of the University of Alabama for 200 years, so it’s no surprise that the Crimson Tide has a lot of influence in the city. But one former Tide player intends to take what he learned on the football field to city hall.

On Thursday, former Alabama running back Martin Houston announced his intention to run for mayor of Tuscaloosa. He made the announcement alongside Alabama legend Gene Stallings, who served as his head coach for most of his college career.

“As a player and as a coach, I understand how important it is to have a process, a game plan and a vision,” Houston says on his website, HoustonForTuscaloosa.com. “My vision is for us to reach our full potential and be that great city we know we can be.”

Houston played at Alabama from 1989 to 1992, and capped off his career by helping Stallings win a national title. He finished his college career with 235 carries for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns in 45 games.

In the 30 years since Houston finished at Alabama, he has engaged in a number of ventures. He is the senior director of membership growth at Alabama One Credit Union, and lead pastor at Harvest Church. He also hosts “The Martin Houston Show” on the radio.

Tuscaloosa’s current mayor in Walt Maddox, who has held the seat since 2005. Maddox is already planning on pursuing another term.

