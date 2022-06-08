Former Alabama Football Star Has Reportedly Died

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at on October 24, 2009 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A former University of Alabama football star has reportedly died at the age of 55.

According to multiple reports, former Alabama football All-American Robert Stewart has passed away.

Stewart's death was confirmed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday.

“Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” former Alabama coach Bill Curry wrote in an online memorial for Stewart. “His smile augmented great physical strength so everyone loved and respected him. Godspeed Robert.”

Stewart played at Alabama from 1988-91. He began his career at fullback before switching to defense.

The former Alabama star racked up 59 tackles and six sacks and earned first-team All-SEC and All-American honors as a senior in 1991.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this time.