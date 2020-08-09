Former Alabama Football Star Joins College Coaching Staff

Former Alabama star defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw has landed a coaching role with an FBS program.

Upshaw was a star for the Crimson Tide. He won two national championships during his time at Alabama. He went onto be a second-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens, where he won a Super Bowl in 2012. Upshaw spent four years in Baltimore before linking up with the Falcons for two years.

It’s been two years since Upshaw played in the NFL. Now, he’s trying to get back into the game, this time in a coaching role.

Upshaw has joined UAB in a volunteer coaching position. It’ll be fun to watch how Upshaw’s coaching career pans out.

Say hello to our newest volunteer – former All-American, National Champion and Super Bowl Champion – Courtney Upshaw. @334Upshaw41 You heard of him? 😏 pic.twitter.com/4QWkLnnZWD — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) August 8, 2020

Courtney Upshaw definitely has the experience to help aid his coaching career. He’s won two collegiate national championships and an NFL Super Bowl. That championship experience could be a major advantage as he begins his coaching career.

UAB is a program that could only benefit from a hire like this one. Blazers football will likely place Upshaw in either the defensive line or linebacker room considering he has experience playing both positions.

During his time with the Tide, Upshaw compiled 141 total tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and one pick in four years. He played in 53 games during his Alabama career.

It’ll be fun to track Upshaw’s coaching career as he starts out with the UAB Blazers.