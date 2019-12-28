With the NFL Playoffs only a week away, the Green Bay Packers made a surprising move to their roster. The front office has decided to part ways with former Alabama star Tony Brown.

Prior to making his way to Green Bay, Brown spent four years in Tuscaloosa. Over the course of his career with the Crimson Tide, he registered 86 tackles and three interceptions.

Despite not being drafted, the talented defensive back found a role for himself with the Packers. He tried to make the Los Angeles Chargers at first, yet the team waived him right before the start of the 2018 season.

Brown appeared in nine games for the Packers this season, totaling nine tackles and a blocked extra point.

The team officially announced his release this afternoon.

Green Bay could be setting up a potential return for a player that is currently on injured reserve.

Obviously this is a setback for Brown’s career in the NFL, but the 24-year-old cornerback should find another shot in the near future. Teams are always looking to upgrade in the secondary, so it might not take long for him to land on his feet.

At the very least, Brown should battle for a spot on a 53-man roster next preseason.