Former Alabama Freshman Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal.

An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.

Lee had a breakout year in 2019, recording 86 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He earned a spot on the Freshman All-SEC team, as a result.

Since then, Lee hasn’t been as big a contributor. He’s now looking for a new school to play for.

2019 4-star LB Shane Lee entered the transfer portal after totaling 95 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 TFL and 1 INT during his time with Alabama @bamainsider @rivalsmike https://t.co/RsriDvrpXj — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 13, 2022

As Alabama loses another player to the portal, Nick Saban is already on the hunt for the best transfers out there.

Saban has adapted in a hurry and made great use of the portal. He added Jameson Williams and Henry To’oTo’o last year. Both ended up being major additions for an Alabama team that lost Georgia in the championship game.

Saban shared his thoughts on the transfer portal last week ahead of the title game.

“I think the number of players that are in the transfer portal, I think everybody can make their own assessment of whether they think this is a good thing or a bad thing,” Saban said, via Tuscaloosa News. “I personally think having resiliency, learning how to overcome adversity, doing the kind of things you need to create value for yourself and your future is sometimes difficult, is sometimes hard, sometimes doesn’t work exactly like you want it to work. But I do think there’s benefits to people having to try to work through that.”