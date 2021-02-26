Ale Kaho, former Alabama linebacker and one of the most coveted transfers this off-season, has made a decision on where he’ll be continuing his college football career.

Kaho is leaving Tuscaloosa and the SEC for Salt Lake City and the Pac-12. The former four-star recruit announced on Thursday he’s transferring to Utah to play for Kyle Whittingham and the Utes. Utah is a bit closer to home for Nevada native.

Kaho, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker, played in 12 games for the Crimson Tide during the 2020 campaign. He had just two total tackles during that span. In three seasons at Alabama, Kaho had 31 tackles, one of which went for a loss, and a fumble recovery. Kaho’s greatest impact arguably came on special teams.

The former Alabama linebacker is now heading to Utah where he’ll have a decent chance of starting for the Utes defense from day one.

Nick Saban’s program has experienced mass turnover this off-season, which really isn’t anything new for the Crimson Tide. Ale Kaho is one of six Alabama players who’ve entered the transfer portal this year. That many transfers would hurt most college football programs, but it shouldn’t impact Alabama much at all.

The Crimson Tide hauled in the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2021 cycle. Saban hasn’t lost a step. He continues to rebuild and replenish on a yearly basis, despite losing so many top-tier prospects to the NFL.

Kaho, meanwhile, is off to the Pac-12. He should make an immediate impact for the Utah defense later this fall.