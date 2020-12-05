Former Alabama Lineman Wants No Mercy Against LSU Tonight

Two of the biggest rivals in college football will square off this Saturday, as Alabama will face LSU in Baton Rouge. During last year’s meeting, Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a thrilling win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. It left a sour taste in almost every current and former Alabama player’s mouth.

Alabama has a significant advantage going into this year’s matchup in large part because of its experience at quarterback. Mac Jones has been sensational this season, throwing for 2,728 yards and 23 touchdowns. LSU, on the other hand, has been without Myles Brennan for multiple weeks due to injury.

It’s certainly possible an upset happens this weekend, but the most likely scenario is that Alabama takes care of business on the road. That being said, a win over LSU might not be enough to satisfy former Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson.

Robinson made it know that he wants Alabama to show no mercy tonight, tweeting “I know Coach Saban likes to keep it classy but I hope he gives Sark the green light to score 70!”

I know Coach Saban likes to keep it classy but I hope he gives Sark tha green light to score 70!!! 😂😂 https://t.co/YIPruukcyk — Cam. (@crobinson_68) December 4, 2020

Nick Saban has too much respect for LSU to run up the score, which is why Robinson said Saban would have to give Steve Sarkisian the green light.

Besides, the Crimson Tide just want to beat the Tigers. It doesn’t matter if it’s a blowout win or a nail-biter, they all count the same.

Kickoff for this year’s Alabama-LSU game is at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.