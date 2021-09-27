Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy Makes Prediction For Game vs. Ole Miss

No. 1 Alabama plays No. 12 Ole Miss this weekend in a game that many are predicting to be a high-octane shootout. So what does ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy think about the matchup?

Speaking to Paul Finebaum on Monday, McElroy predicted that the Alabama-Ole Miss game won’t be especially close. Naturally, McElroy is taking his alma mater to win the game.

But McElroy is predicting his former team to win by about two touchdowns. “I’d be surprised if it wasn’t by 2 TDs or so,” he said.

The Crimson Tide are favored by 14.5 points over the Rebels this weekend. But the over/under is currently set at a whopping 79 points.

Given that the two teams combined for over 110 points last year, a big-time shootout seems imminent.

On the big game in Tuscaloosa this weekend, @GregMcElroy picks Alabama over Ole Miss:

"I'd be surprised if it wasn't by 2 TDs or so." — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 27, 2021

Ole Miss currently boasts the highest-scoring offense in the nation. They’re averaging 54.7 points per game and are coming off a bye week. Their weakness is the defense, which ranks 50th, allowing over 20 points per game.

Alabama is scoring at only a slightly slower rate than the Rebels – albeit against teams like Miami and Florida – averaging 46.5 points per game and ranking 4th in the nation. But their defense is also better, allowing under 18 points per game, good for 27th in the nation.

The Crimson Tide have not lost to the Rebels in over five years. Greg McElroy doesn’t believe that streak will end this weekend.

Will Alabama come out on top against Ole Miss this weekend?