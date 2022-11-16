Former Alabama Quarterback Wants To See Major Change To SEC Scheduling

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10: Former American football quarterback Greg McElroy attends the ESPN College Football Playoffs Night of Champions at Centennial Hall on January 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for ESPN)

For years, the second-to-last week of the regular season was cupcake time for SEC teams.

Every program would play an easy non-conference game on the weekend prior to rivalry week. It was a practice that drew plenty of criticism, and led the league to change its scheduling practices.

Now, there are some conference matchups--Ole Miss-Arkansas, Florida-Vanderbilt, Georgia-Kentucky and South Carolina-Tennessee--mixed into the penultimate week slate. The rest of the SEC gets to enjoy "Cupcake Week," or as former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy referred to it this morning, "Lettuce Week."

On his "Always College Football" podcast, McElroy said he calls it "Lettuce Week" because no one ever really wants lettuce, while most people actually enjoy cupcakes.

"It’s there, it is what it is, it doesn’t really make the sandwich better, and it also doesn’t really add any value whatsoever, to your regular season schedule,” McElroy said, beginning at the 30:30 mark of the video below. “I want to see this week completely destroyed."

McElroy did add that the SEC has helped strengthen the schedule for this week by incorporating intraleague games, and he said this "lettuce" issue isn't solely an SEC problem.

“We should be peaking at this point in the season in excitement,” McElroy said. “This should technically, by the letter of the law, be the second most important week of the regular season.”

Among the matchups for this year's "Lettuce Week" are No. 8 Alabama against Austin Peay and No. 6 LSU against UAB.