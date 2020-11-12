Former Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough Signs With New Team

Former Alabama star running back Bo Scarbrough is getting another crack in the NFL after signing with a team out of the NFC this week.

Scarbrough started the season with the Detroit Lions before he was waved on Oct. 31. He actually had a pretty productive stint with the Lions, carrying the rock 89 times for 377 yards and one touchdown in just five games of action. It was only a matter of time before another NFL team swooped in and signed Scarbrough following Detroit’s decision.

The Seattle Seahawks – a team in desperate need of running back depth – have signed Scarbrough this week. The former Alabama running back will start on the practice squad and have a chance to earn an active roster spot.

Seattle prefers bigger running backs, and Scarbrough fits the bill. The new Seahawk checks in standing 6-foot-1, weighing in at 235 pounds. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s able to find a role in the Seahawks offense this season.

“For the second week in a row, the Seahawks added running back depth by turning to a familiar face, signing Bo Scarbrough to their practice squad,” the Seahawks announced, via Seahawks.com.

The Seahawks are in an interesting predicament. The offense is elite, thanks to Russell Wilson and the passing attack.

But Seattle’s defense is abysmal, to say the least.

The Seahawks will have to put up big numbers on the scoreboard, especially come playoff time, to cover up major defensive holes.