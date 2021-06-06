Former Alabama 4-Star RB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Alabama four-star running back Keilan Robinson will follow his former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to Texas, he announced Sunday.

Robinson was one of two Crimson Tide running backs to enter the transfer portal this week. He’s now the second Alabama player to join Sarkisian and former Tide OL coach Kyle Flood in Austin, along with linebacker Ben Davis.

Robinson opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to participate in spring practice with the team before transferring.

A four-star prospect out of Washington (D.C.) St. John’s in the class of 2019, Robinson rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries as a true freshman two years ago.

Robinson moves on to a loaded running back corps at UT, one that also includes Bijan Robinson (703 yards, four touchdowns in 2020), Roschon Johnson (418 yards, six touchdowns in 2020), Jonathon Brooks, Gabriel Watson and Daniel Young.

Meanwhile, Alabama is still well-stocked at running back, despite losing Najee Harris to the NFL Draft and Robinson and Kyle Edwards to transfer. Brian Robinson (1,361 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns) is the leading returner, and he’ll be teamed with fellow returnees Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams.

Additionally, the Crimson Tide signed five-star running back Camar Wheaton, who will also factor into the mix.