Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career.

Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”

Unfortunately for Edwards, he didn’t get to see the field during his only season with the Crimson Tide. That being said, he should have a more prominent role at Southeastern Louisiana.

Coming out of high school, Edwards was a three-star recruit. He was considered the No. 425 overall recruit and No. 29 running back from his class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Here’s the announcement from Edwards:

After a season in the transfer portal, form #Alabama RB Kyle Edwards has a new home at Southeastern Lousiana pic.twitter.com/3QTw3kmT8i — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) January 19, 2022

It’s unfortunate that Edwards’ stay at Alabama didn’t go the way he planned. However, he still has multiple years of eligibility left to make an impact at the collegiate level.

As for Alabama, it should still have a talented backfield for the 2022 season. Brian Robinson Jr. will be moving on to the NFL, but Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams should all be ready for increased roles.